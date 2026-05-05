Uzbekistan, South Korea discuss semiconductor industry development cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Uzbekistan and South Korea have discussed prospects for cooperation in the development of the semiconductor industry, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek Government.

The discussions took place during a meeting between South Korea’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Ministers Jamshid Kuchkarov and Jamshid Khodjaev.

In this regard, particular attention was given to South Korea’s advanced experience in high technologies, innovation-driven industries, and digital governance.

The parties noted that cooperation in this field is important for industrial modernization, production of high value-added goods, and the formation of a modern technological ecosystem.

The sides also exchanged views on further strengthening economic cooperation, advancing joint projects in priority sectors, and expanding mutual exchange of expertise.