Italy aims to strengthen long-term strategic partnership with Azerbaijan - Giorgia Meloni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Italy aims to strengthen a long-term strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, wrote on her X account, Trend reports.

She noted that the purpose of the visit to Baku is to strengthen the strategic partnership, which is of concrete and long-term importance for Italy.

Meloni emphasized that the aim is to further strengthen the existing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the areas of energy, security, connectivity, investments and political dialogue and to gradually transform it into concrete opportunities for the peoples.

"In a period of complex processes, reliable partnerships are of particular importance. The relations between Italy and Azerbaijan are one of such partnerships," the post reads.