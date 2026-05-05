Food demand growth urges new approaches in Azerbaijan's agricultural policy - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Growing food demand makes it necessary to implement new approaches in Azerbaijan's agricultural policy, the Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, said at the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum, in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, in modern times, agriculture is not only a field of economic activity, but also an important strategic direction in terms of ensuring food security, socio-economic development of regions, increasing employment, and protecting environmental sustainability.

The minister emphasized that global climate change, the need for efficient use of natural resources, and growing food demand make it necessary to apply new approaches to agrarian policy.

"The development of the agrarian sector in our republic is one of the main priorities of state policy. Purposeful reforms implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev serve to modernize agriculture, improve the well-being of farmers, and increase the competitiveness of agricultural production.

In this direction, the state is implementing extensive support mechanisms for farmers and entrepreneurs. Providing subsidies, providing preferential loans, increasing access to agricultural machinery, expanding the agricultural insurance system, and promoting the application of innovative technologies make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of the agricultural sector," he explained.

Mammadov noted that the goal is to form a strong agrarian system that meets modern challenges, is based on high productivity, and increases export potential.

"Agrarian projects implemented in the liberated territories also occupy a special place in the agricultural strategy of our country. The construction of modern infrastructure in those territories, the creation of innovative economic models, and the application of 'smart village' approaches serve to realize the great agrarian potential of the region," the official added.

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