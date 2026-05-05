Azerbaijan sees 12% annual rise in non-oil and gas export value during 1Q2026 - Yusif Abdullayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. In the first quarter of this year, the value of our country's non-oil and gas exports increased by 12% year-on-year to $862 million, said Yusif Abdullayev, executive director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) at the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

He said that for this positive dynamic to be sustainable, it is of particular importance for local manufacturers to be represented on international platforms, to establish direct contact with buyers and to access new markets.

"AZPROMO operates systematically in this direction and has extensive experience. With the support of the agency, Azerbaijani companies regularly successfully participate in global and local exhibitions, our local products are presented at unified country stands under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, export contracts are signed, and our products are introduced to new markets.

In 2025, 46 companies participated in 6 international exhibitions under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand ("The Saudi Food Show 2025", "Russia Halal Expo 2025", "KazBuild 2025", "Anuga 2025", "CIIE 2025", "Big 5 Global 2025"). Within the framework of the exhibitions, local companies found new buyers, as well as expanded cooperation with existing buyers," he outlined.

Abdullayev noted that this year, work continues to support the activities of exporters

"This year, with the support of the Agency, our companies participated in the "Gulfood 2026" exhibitions in Dubai with a single country stand, and in "ProWein 2026" in Düsseldorf. This month, it is also planned to ensure the participation of our exporters in the "Russia & Islamic World Cooperation Expo 2026" exhibitions, as well as the "Saudi Food Expo 2026" exhibitions, which are planned to be held in Riyadh in September. As for local exhibitions, our participation in the 6th "Rebuild Karabakh" is planned in October.

As in 2024 and 2025, AZPROMO is participating in this year's "InterFood" exhibition with a stand. The stand represents 10 companies operating in the fields of natural honey, fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, non-alcoholic beverages, wine and dairy products. I would like to take this opportunity to invite all participants to visit our stand.

I would also like to note that "It is planned that AZPROMO will support the organization of B2B meetings between our local entrepreneurs and Belarusian and Italian companies within the framework of the InterFood exhibition," he concluded.