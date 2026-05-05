Kazakh PM orders fuel reserves by September 1, bans cuts in energy repair funding

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 5. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov has instructed authorities to ensure the timely accumulation of fuel reserves at heat sources and railway dead ends, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

“Together with the Ministry of Energy and local administrations, the Ministry of Transport must ensure the advance accumulation of fuel reserves at heat sources and depots by September 1,” Bektenov said during a government meeting.

He stressed that coordination and monitoring of the process has been assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

At the same time, Bektenov announced a ban on reducing the scope and financing of repair works at energy facilities, emphasizing strict accountability for both owners and managing companies in case of violations.

“KEGOC, together with the Ministry of Energy, must approve operating modes for equipment at nationally significant power stations by May 25. I prohibit any reduction in the volume of repair works and their financing. In each case, measures will be taken against both owners and managing companies,” Bektenov said.

The Prime Minister underlined that uninterrupted preparation of energy infrastructure for the heating season remains a key priority, and any deviation from approved repair and maintenance plans will face strict oversight and enforcement measures.

Bektenov also instructed local authorities to complete repairs of heat supply facilities by the end of August.