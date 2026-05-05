Turkmenistan's Aýdyň gijeler to launch major hot-dip galvanizing project (Exclusive)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 5. Turkmen company Aýdyň gijeler is preparing to launch a large-scale hot-dip galvanizing project, the Head of Supply and Procurement Department of the company, Ruslan Tashov, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

According to him, the facility, which is planned to be commissioned by the end of this year, will become one of the largest in the region specializing in hot-dip galvanizing of metal.

"Such metal processing is widely used in the oil and gas sector, as well as in industry, mechanical engineering, and other sectors," he said.

Tashev stressed that the plant’s products are also intended for use at oil and gas facilities in the Caspian regions, and financial investments in the project, which will reach $5 million in the initial phase, have already begun.

Speaking about production capacity, Tashov said: "We will be able to process more than 2,000 tons of metal per month."

Furthermore, Tashov emphasized that Aýdyň gijeler is also preparing another large-scale project not only for Turkmenistan but for the entire region.

"This project relates to the metallurgical sector of Aýdyň gijeler - we will soon launch new production in stainless steel. We will have full production cycles and a wide range of products that are in demand not only in Turkmenistan but also in neighboring countries," he concluded.

Aýdyň gijeler was founded in 2016 as part of Turkmenistan’s state policy to develop domestic electronics production. The company operates under a public-private partnership model, with 49% owned by the state, represented by the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production, and 51% by private business.

Its production complex spans more than 5 hectares and includes over 10 workshops, manufacturing more than 30 types of products ranging from LED lighting and cable products to computer hardware and telecommunications equipment.

Initially focused on energy-efficient LED lamp production, with a capacity exceeding 1 million units annually, the company later expanded into digital electronics. By 2020, it had launched production of smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, and IT solutions for government and industrial needs. The company also produces cable products with an annual capacity of up to 80 million meters and participates in international projects with foreign partners.

Nowadays, Aýdyň gijeler is considered a key element of Turkmenistan’s import substitution strategy and is gradually expanding its presence in foreign markets.