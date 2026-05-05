KBR secures new $449 million U.S. army logistics contracts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions division has been awarded two task order modifications totaling up to $449 million to continue delivering data-driven logistics and operational support to the U.S. Army across Europe and North America, Trend reports via the company.

The awards were issued by the Army Contracting Command under the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V contract.

A $304 million modification will support the U.S. European Command, where KBR will provide logistics and base operations support, including engineering, maintenance, food services, and emergency response. The company will also deploy its AI-enabled asset management system to enhance infrastructure monitoring and decision-support capabilities. The contract runs from March 2026 to March 2027.

A separate $145 million modification covers logistics, maintenance, and supply support at the U.S. Army National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, contributing to large-scale brigade training and readiness rotations over the same period.

LOGCAP V is a key U.S. Army framework designed to rapidly expand logistics and sustainment capabilities across global operations, from peacetime readiness to large-scale contingencies.

“KBR’s continued execution under LOGCAP V reflects our ability to deliver reliable, mission-critical logistics at scale,” said Doug Hill, President of Readiness & Sustainment.

The company noted that its long-standing LOGCAP performance builds on more than three decades of supporting U.S. military operations worldwide through integrated logistics, supply chain, and sustainment solutions.