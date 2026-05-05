Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Harvard Growth Lab discuss financial market development cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Growth Lab center at Harvard University have discussed joint initiatives aimed at developing financial markets, Trend reports citing the CBA.

Discussions were held during the meeting of CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov with Ricardo Hausmann, founder and director of the Growth Lab at Harvard University.

During the meeting, the sides held an in-depth exchange of views on achievements and priorities in ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability in Azerbaijan, improving the transmission mechanism of monetary policy, and expanding financial intermediation.

The results of a project implemented in Azerbaijan by the Growth Lab were also reviewed.

In addition, the meeting focused on joint initiatives aimed at developing financial markets and explored prospects for further cooperation between the two sides.