President Ilham Aliyev’s participation at EPC Summit signals new regional atmosphere – António Costa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the European Political Community (EPC) Summit reflects a new atmosphere between Armenia and Azerbaijan, President of the European Council António Costa said at a press conference following the EU–Armenia summit in Yerevan, Trend reports.

Costa said the EPC Summit and the first-ever EU–Armenia summit marked important milestones in regional engagement and dialogue.

He noted that the broader process reflects growing momentum toward stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

“The participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the European Political Community summit yesterday is a testimony of the new atmosphere between your two countries,” Costa said.

He stressed that a stable and prosperous South Caucasus is essential for long-term regional development and peace.

“A stable and prosperous South Caucasus is the bedrock of Armenia’s future, and the European Union will continue to support the regional peace and normalisation processes,” he said.

Costa also emphasized the EU’s role as a long-term partner in fostering connectivity and economic development.

“Through stronger transport, energy and digital connections, we can foster trust, create jobs and bring neighbours closer together through shared prosperity — the most effective foundation for lasting peace,” he noted.