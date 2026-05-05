Uzbekistan and Hong Kong banks discuss pathways for enhanced collaboration

Photo: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Prospects for enhancing cooperation between Uzbekistan’s banking sector and the Hong Kong Association of Banks (HKAB) were discussed during a meeting held in China, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The meeting brought together representatives from leading Uzbek banks, including Kapital Bank, Octobank, Garant Bank, Asia Alliance Bank, Apex Bank, Anor Bank, TBC Bank, and Uzum Bank.

Discussions focused on key areas of collaboration, including the digital transformation of banking services, support for investment projects, and the exchange of professional expertise among financial institutions.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish a permanent communication platform and develop a roadmap for future joint initiatives.

The planned cooperation is expected to strengthen Uzbekistan’s position as an emerging financial hub in Central Asia while expanding opportunities for Hong Kong investors in the region.

The Hong Kong Association of Banks, established in 1981, serves as the main representative body of the banking sector in Hong Kong, with membership required for all licensed banks operating in the region.