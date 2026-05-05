EU High Representative highlights Azerbaijan’s role as valued energy partner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijan is a valued and reliable energy partner for the European Union, so it’s good to be in Baku today, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said, Trend reports citing the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan.

The High Representative emphasized that there is a clear scope to deepen cooperation, particularly on trade, transport, and digital.

“Strengthening connectivity between the EU, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia is in our shared strategic interest, and we’re open to discuss a more structured partnership with Azerbaijan. Of course, open and candid dialogue on human rights remains an integral part of our engagement. The progress on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia represents a historic opportunity, and it’s important to sustain momentum. The EU has a range of tools to support this, from supporting confidence-building measures to demining, where we’re already the biggest donor,”she noted.