Georgia set to strengthen role in Middle Corridor with railway modernization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. A major upgrade of the Georgian Railway will strengthen Georgia’s role in the development of the Middle Corridor, Trend reports, citing the Georgian Railway company.

According to Lasha Abashidze, CEO of the Georgian Railway, for the first time in the history of independent Georgia, the company will acquire up to 50 locomotives, 1,500 railcars, and 10 passenger trains

In addition, it is emphasized that “Georgian Railways” is entering a completely new stage of development. This large-scale modernization will, on the one hand, strengthen Georgia’s position as a transit country within the Middle Corridor, and on the other, make “Georgian Railways” an even more reliable and stable company.

The Middle Corridor is a trade and transport route passing through a number of countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It is viewed as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through the countries of Central Asia, then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses the longer sea routes and connects the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with European markets.