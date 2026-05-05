Turkmenistan Airlines shifts Frankfurt flights to Terminal 3

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 5. Turkmenistan’s national air carrier has announced that, starting from May 6, 2026, flights to and from Frankfurt Airport will operate via Terminal 3 rather than the previous terminal, Trend reports via Turkmenistan Airlines.

The airline advised passengers to utilize the self-check-in services available at Terminal 3 and proceed directly to the designated boarding gates.

Earlier, on January 25, the carrier implemented a revised international flight schedule, expanding direct air connectivity from Ashgabat to 14 major cities across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Under the updated schedule, the airline provides direct services to key economic hubs in Europe, including London, Frankfurt, and Milan; Asia, including Beijing, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, and Delhi; and the Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Jeddah. The schedule also includes flights to Istanbul and Kazan, ensuring stable connections with both Türkiye and Russia.