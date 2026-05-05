NEQSOL Holding appoints Teymur Taghiyev as Chief Operating Officer

NEQSOL Holding announced the appointment of Teymur Taghiyev as its Chief Operating Officer, in addition to his responsibilities as Chief of Staff.

In this capacity, Teymur Taghiyev will act as a key partner to the CEO, ensuring that the Holding’s strategic priorities are translated into clear, coordinated, and disciplined execution across the Group. His focus will include strengthening cross-functional alignment, driving business process optimization and resource mobilization, improving performance visibility, and supporting the delivery of key initiatives across the Group’s businesses.

He will also lead selected Group-level strategic initiatives in alignment with relevant stakeholders. He will support the CEO in resource mobilization and the efficient allocation of capabilities across the Group, in close cooperation with the leadership of group companies. In addition, he will play a central role in coordinating Group-level response capabilities to potential crises and advancing corporate resilience in an increasingly complex operating environment.

Teymur Taghiyev has over 20 years of experience in strategy development and implementation, business development, project management, compliance, risk management, and corporate affairs.

Since 2023, Mr. Taghiyev has served as Chief of Staff at NEQSOL Holding, leading the Office of the CEO, overseeing corporate resilience, and driving transformation and digitalization initiatives. He joined the Holding in 2018 as Head of Strategy and Project Management Office and has continued to oversee these critical functions since then.

“I am honored to take on this new responsibility at a time of continued growth for the Group. I look forward to working closely with our leadership teams to strengthen execution, create long-term value, and support the success of all our businesses,” said Teymur Taghiyev.

“Teymur has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, strategic focus, and a results-oriented mindset. His appointment reflects our confidence in his ability to help accelerate execution, strengthen collaboration across the Group, and contribute to the next phase of our development,” said Kirill Rubinski, CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

Teymur Taghiyev earned his degree in International Law from Baku State University and his Executive MBA from Bayes Business School, formerly Cass Business School, City, University of London. He has also completed the Chief of Staff certification program at Harvard and the Strategy Execution program at Duke University, further strengthening his expertise in executive leadership, organizational alignment, and disciplined strategy implementation.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies operating in 11 countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. The Group serves more than 25 million customers and employs over 20,000 people globally.