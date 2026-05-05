Theme for 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Baku unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. ‘Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity’ has been announced as the official theme of the 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Baku, Trend reports via the IsDB.

The theme was unveiled by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Muhammad Al Jasser.

“The theme is timely as the global economy faces significant disruptions–from geopolitical fragmentation and climate shocks to supply chain volatility. With foreign direct investment and official development assistance under mounting pressure, “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity” aligns with the IsDB Group Ten-Year Strategic Framework (2026-2035) and highlights regional cooperation as a key driver of resilient, long-term growth. By strengthening economic, social, and infrastructure linkages, the Annual Meetings will explore pathways to more shock-resistant development and inclusive prosperity across member countries,” said the IsDB Group.

The 51st IsDB Group Annual Meetings will take place in Baku from 16 to 19 June 2026, providing a leading global platform for development dialogue. The event is expected to welcome more than 2,000 participants, including ministers of finance, economy, and planning; central bank governors; senior officials from global financial institutions; private sector executives; and representatives of international organizations.