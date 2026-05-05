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Turkmenistan, Iran call for stronger multilateral action on Caspian environmental issues

Economy Materials 5 May 2026 12:53 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, Iran call for stronger multilateral action on Caspian environmental issues
Photo: EUMETSAT
Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
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ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 5. Turkmenistan and Iran have stressed the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation to address environmental challenges in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The position was highlighted during recent discussions between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi at the initiative of the Iranian side.

The sides noted that closer coordination among littoral states is essential for ensuring sustainable environmental management and protecting the marine ecosystem of the Caspian Sea.

Both countries reaffirmed their readiness to support enhanced regional dialogue aimed at addressing shared environmental concerns.

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