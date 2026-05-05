Azerbaijan approves host country agreement with ECO Clean Energy Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The “Host Country Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization” has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

According to the document, the “Host Country Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization,” signed in Baku on December 2, 2025, has been approved.