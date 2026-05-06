Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss expansion of diaspora cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with high-level Vietnamese officials in Hanoi to discuss expanding bilateral relations and diaspora policy, Trend reports.

During the visit, Muradov held meetings with Nguyen Trung Kien, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Vietnamese Abroad, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, and Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong.

Muradov shared views on prospects for Azerbaijan–Vietnam relations, cooperation within international organizations, and the integration of Azerbaijani communities into local societies. He also provided information on Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy under President Ilham Aliyev, aimed at uniting Azerbaijanis abroad and promoting the country’s realities internationally.

The discussions also focused on the work of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in more than 70 countries, including efforts to preserve national identity, establish coordination structures, and organize cultural and educational initiatives such as Azerbaijani schools and forums.

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang emphasized Vietnam’s view of Azerbaijan as a reliable partner and noted the importance of exchanging experience in diaspora policy and the integration of citizens abroad.

Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong highlighted the importance of expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation and praised Azerbaijan’s experience in diaspora engagement as a model for further collaboration.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia Shovgi Mehdizade also attended the meetings, noting that Azerbaijani citizens in Vietnam have always been supported by the state.

The sides also discussed the activities of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Society and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.