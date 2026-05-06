Dushanbe Water Process plays vital role in achieving UN water decade goals – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Dushanbe Water Process plays a key role in achieving the goals of the International Decade for Action, "Water for Sustainable Development" (2018-2028), Ilhom Abdurakhmon, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, said during a briefing on preparations for the 4th International High-Level Conference within the framework of the International Decade for Action, "Water for Sustainable Development" (2018-2028), Trend reports.

According to him, the process was initiated by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and envisages holding regular high-level international conferences in cooperation with the UN and other partners.

"The 4th International High-Level Conference, which will be held in Dushanbe, is seen as a key stage in preparation for the UN Global Water Conference, scheduled for December 2-4 in Abu Dhabi, and as an important element in ensuring continuity with the 2028 conference, which will also be held in Dushanbe.

To date, the Government of Tajikistan has approved the National Action Plan, established a National Organizing Committee under the leadership of the Prime Minister, and formed an International Advisory Committee with the participation of leading international experts," the ambassador said.

The diplomat added that the Conference Secretariat is operational under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, active work is underway to develop the substantive content of the program, and technical specifications for thematic sessions, panel discussions, forums, and side events have been prepared.