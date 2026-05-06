WUF13 program releases to public ahead of 2026 Forum in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The full program for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), set to take place in Baku from May 17–22, 2026, has been released to the public, Trend reports.

The announcement was made by the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

Officials said the program brings together governments, experts, communities, and partner organizations to address one of the world’s most urgent challenges: housing provision. The forum will focus on the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities.”

WUF13 will serve as a global platform for exchanging ideas, shaping policy approaches, and accelerating action on sustainable urban development. The agenda includes high-level discussions designed to link global policy with local implementation.

Focus on the global housing crisis

Key dialogues will examine issues such as the global housing shortage, the transformation of informal settlements, post-crisis urban reconstruction, the relationship between climate policy and housing, and new financing models for housing systems.

Specialized sessions and global participation

The program also includes thematic sessions on climate adaptation, urban renewal, digitalization, financing mechanisms, and inclusive development. Featured discussions will highlight topics such as affordable housing in Africa, circular economy approaches to waste management, and sustainable urban resilience in small island developing states. Additional formats include assemblies bringing together local governments, parliamentarians, youth, women, businesses, and civil society groups, as well as roundtable sessions focused on turning dialogue into action.

The forum’s roundtables will consist of 12 dedicated sessions organized by stakeholder group or thematic area, bringing together participants around shared priorities and expertise. The sessions include representatives from:

The United Nations system

Local and regional governments

Business organizations

Women’s groups

Persons with disabilities

Parliamentary representatives

Academic institutions

Children and youth

Professionals

Local and civil society organizations

Indigenous peoples’ rights advocates

Older persons’ rights advocates

Organizers say the format is designed to foster focused dialogue and strengthen inclusive participation across key sectors involved in urban development policy.

More details and the full program are available through the official WUF13 website: https://wuf.unhabitat.org/main-events