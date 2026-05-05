World media highlights talks between Azerbaijani President and Italian PM in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Leading international media outlets have widely covered the meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, and their joint statements delivered in Baku, Trend reports.

The Italian “RaiNews” TV channel noted that the enhancement of the partnership between both leaders envisages not only increasing natural gas and oil volumes but also aims to turn Italy into a European energy center and Azerbaijan into an intercontinental hub linking Europe and Asia.

The channel cites the Italian PM as saying: “Since the start of Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine, the export of gas and oil to Italy has played a decisive role in the energy security of the country I honorably represent. We spoke clearly about strengthening these ties. We must work not only on supply volumes but particularly on the quality of industrial partnership across all sectors. We know that energy and connectivity are two sides of the same coin. We would like Azerbaijan to strengthen its role as a fundamental hub between Europe and Asia. In this regard, Italy is always ready to play the role of a privileged gateway to the European market. It is clear that such a plan requires investments, long-term programs, and the alignment of the most suitable opportunities within the production and industrial systems of our countries. For this reason, we have planned to organize a business forum here in Baku in the second half of 2026 to turn our political cooperation into concrete opportunities for our enterprises and workers.”

The Agenzia Nova News Agency highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on bilateral energy cooperation and the importance of expanding the TAP project, describing it as an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor. “It has already been expanded to a certain extent, but this process must continue,” the Azerbaijani President said.

The Italian PM, in turn, noted that since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the export of gas and oil from Azerbaijan to Italy has played a decisive role in the energy security of the country.

A host of other Italian publications, namely Secoli d’Italia, ANSA, Agenzia CULT, Agenzia Vista, Domani, la Repubblica, ItalPress, la Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, Crema Oggi, Lecodelsud, il NordEst, Messaggero, il Mattino, il Sole, la Sentinella, GDVNews, La Provincia, Motori, Reggio, Trentino, and Stream24, also covered the meeting, featuring both leaders’ remarks on bilateral cooperation.

Additionally, the US’s Bloomberg and Energynewsbeat; Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency, Haber Global, Haberler.com, Ekoturk, Orta Doğu Gazetesi, and EpisHaber.com; Venezuela’s Confirmado; Pakistan’s The Gulf Observer; Qatar’s QNA News Agency; and Iran’s yjc.ir also published reports on Giorgia Meloni’s trip to Baku.