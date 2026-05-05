Iran introduces new system for monitoring shipping in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Iranian authorities have announced the creation and launch of a new system to regulate the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Trend reports.

According to the information, vessels planning to cross the strait must receive an electronic message with traffic rules after notifying Iranian authorities. After agreeing to these requirements, they are issued a transit permit.

It is emphasized that a specially created new government agency will be responsible for issuing such permits.