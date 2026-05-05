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Kazakhstan ratifies treaty to deepen allied ties with Tajikistan

Kazakhstan Materials 5 May 2026 18:02 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan ratifies treaty to deepen allied ties with Tajikistan
Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
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ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 5. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law on the ratification of the Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The document was signed by the heads of state on August 22, 2024, in Dushanbe during Tokayev’s state visit to Tajikistan.

The treaty provides for further deepening of allied relations and expanding cooperation across a wide range of areas, including political, military, trade and economic, agricultural, transport and transit, food security, industrial, water and energy, environmental, digital, educational, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Furthermore, it aims to strengthen interregional integration and develop interparliamentary cooperation through friendship groups.

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