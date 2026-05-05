Kazakhstan and Ukraine discuss prospects for expanding cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 5. Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Ukrainian Ambassador Viktor Maiko discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The sides reviewed the current state of Kazakh-Ukrainian relations and exchanged perspectives on key issues within the bilateral and regional agenda. Both parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in advancing partnership cooperation across priority areas of shared concern.

The discussions also underscored the commitment to sustaining constructive dialogue and strengthening practical engagement between the two countries.

On April 1, 2026, the Kazakhstan–Ukraine Business Forum was held in Astana at the EXPO International Exhibition Center, serving as a platform to further develop bilateral cooperation.