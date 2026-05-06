Baku hosts Agribusiness Development Forum within Caspian Agro Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Agribusiness Development Forum, jointly organized by the Agricultural Credit and Development Agency under the Azerbaijan Ministry of Agriculture, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is being held in Baku within the framework of the Caspian Agro Week, Trend reports.

The anniversary forum is dedicated to the national agri-food agenda.

The forum is being attended by the Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev, the Head and Representative of the FAO Partnership and Coordination Office in Azerbaijan Nasar Hayat, the Director of the ADB Agriculture, Food, Nature and Rural Development Sector Office Jiangfeng Zhang, General Director of Caspian Event Organisers Farid Mammadov, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Agrarian Policy Committee Tahir Rzayev, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Azer Bayramov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Samir Mammadov,, Deputy Chairperson of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Zakiya Mustafayeva, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Toghrul Aliyev, and other heads of state bodies.

Will be updated