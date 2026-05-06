Azerbaijan seeks Moldovan expertise in winemaking and viticulture

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan is looking to adopt advanced technologies and expertise from Moldova to զարգ its viticulture and winemaking industries, Trend report via the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

The statement followed a meeting between Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilhama Gadimova and Sergiu Gerciu, Secretary General of Moldova’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry, who is visiting Baku for the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions.

Gadimova provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector, including state support measures, and highlighted agriculture as a key area for bilateral cooperation. She noted Moldova’s long-standing experience and success in viticulture and winemaking, emphasizing Azerbaijan’s interest in adopting Moldovan know-how and modern technologies in the field.

Gerciu described Moldova as a friendly partner and expressed interest in expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, particularly agriculture. He pointed to strong potential for deeper collaboration between the two countries.

Both sides signaled a shared willingness to strengthen agricultural ties and exchanged views on areas of mutual interest during the talks.