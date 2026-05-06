Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss expanding cooperation in cinema and cultural projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan and Vietnam have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of cinema and cultural exchange, Trend reports.

The issue was highlighted during meetings in Vietnam between Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov and senior Vietnamese officials, including Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong.

The Vietnamese side emphasized the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation as a key driver of bilateral relations, noting the role of cinema in strengthening people-to-people ties and mutual understanding.

Special attention was given to the legacy of Azerbaijani filmmaker Ajdar Ibrahimov, whose work in Vietnam was described as significant for the development of the country’s early cinematography and for strengthening cultural links between the two nations.

The Azerbaijani side underscored the potential for expanding joint cultural initiatives, including film-related projects, exchanges, and educational programs aimed at younger generations.

Both sides agreed that cinema remains a promising area for deepening cultural cooperation and further strengthening bilateral relations.