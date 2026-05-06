Central Bank of Azerbaijan to announce next key rate decision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan will announce its next decision on interest rate corridor parameters on June 24, 2026, Trend reports.

Officials said the upcoming decision will be based on changes in inflation forecasts as well as the results of broader macroeconomic analysis. They added that if risks emerge of inflation deviating from the target range, appropriate monetary policy measures will be implemented.

The central bank’s board recently kept the key policy rate unchanged at 6.5%, while maintaining the lower bound of the interest rate corridor at 5.5% and the upper bound at 7.5%.