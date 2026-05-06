Azerbaijan's Baku Port set for major expansion - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Work is underway at the Baku port to expand its capacity to 25 million tons, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Samir Mammadov said on the 2nd day of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

"In recent years, disruptions to global supply chains have clearly demonstrated that efficient, resilient, and well-coordinated transport corridors are crucial to ensuring global food security. In this context, strengthening connectivity and maintaining the uninterrupted flow of goods has become a shared priority," the deputy minister said.

Located at the intersection of major East-West and North-South trade routes, he noted, Azerbaijan serves as a natural bridge between Europe and Asia.

"Using this advantage, the country is placing special emphasis on developing the Middle Corridor, which is central to its national strategy," Mammadov said.

He added that to implement this vision in the form of a concrete action plan, Azerbaijan adopted the National Transit Plan for 2024-2026, which represents a comprehensive roadmap for strengthening the country's transit potential. "The plan focuses on four main areas: developing physical infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, strengthening coordination with international partners, and digitalizing transport processes," he noted.

"Azerbaijan is consistently investing in major infrastructure projects to ensure seamless transport links across Eurasia. A key example is the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which plays a central role in the Middle Corridor and has a current throughput capacity of up to 5 million tons per year.

Furthermore, the Port of Baku serves as a major multimodal hub on the Caspian Sea, with a current capacity of 15 million tons, and work is underway to expand it to 25 million tons," the deputy minister said.