Tajikistan unveils program for 4th International High-Level Conference in Dushanbe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. A program of the 4th High-Level International Conference within the framework of the International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development (2018–2028) includes plenary sessions, thematic sessions, panel discussions, forums, and an international exhibition, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Ilkhom Abdurakhmon said at a briefing dedicated to the preparations for the conference, Trend reports.

According to him, the session topics cover key areas of the global water agenda, including water resources for people, the economy, the environment, and international cooperation.

The ambassador noted that special attention will be paid to continuity between key international water conferences and the transformation of commitments into concrete results.

Special emphasis is planned on preparations for the 2028 UN Water Conference and discussions of the role of water in the post-2030 global agenda.