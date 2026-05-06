“AzInTelecom” in global discussions at GITEX AI 2026 (PHOTO)

“AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, took part in GITEX AI 2026, one of the region’s largest events dedicated to technology and artificial intelligence.

Held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the event brought together global experts in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and innovative technologies. “AzInTelecom” was represented at the event with a corporate stand, where it presented the company’s advanced solutions and digital services to an international audience.

The company’s participation aimed to strengthen its position within the international technology ecosystem, expand strategic partnerships, and promote its digital solutions globally.

During the event, Farid Ismayilzada, Advisor to the CEO of “AzInTelecom”, took part in panel discussions. During his speech, he highlighted the importance of digital trust for both the public and private sectors. He also spoke about the importance of biometric technologies in preventing identity fraud and ensuring the reliability of blockchain-based financial transactions. Farrukh Farajullayev, Director of the company’s Commercial Department, emphasized the strategic importance of establishing Azerbaijan’s first Supercomputer Center equipped with NVIDIA chips, implemented in partnership with Lenovo.

As part of the event, an interactive session jointly organized by “AzInTelecom” and “Gcore” was also held at the stand. The workshop was followed by a quiz, where the winning participant was presented with an AZN 1,000 voucher for the services of “AZINCLOUD”, the company’s public cloud platform. Two other participants were also presented with memorable gifts.