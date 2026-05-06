Azerbaijan expands production-export model integrated in agri-food sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The production-export model integrated in the agri-food sector is being expanded in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at a public hearing held within the framework of the 5th Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, an integrated approach covering all stages from production to processing and from packaging to export is of particular importance for the sustainable development of the agri-food sector. Currently, relevant work is underway on a number of specific investment projects.

Abdullayev noted that negotiations are ongoing with an Austrian company on the localization of tomato paste and ketchup production in Azerbaijan. At the same time, cooperation in the field of cotton is being discussed with investors from the United Arab Emirates and India. This model is based on a fully integrated cluster approach that includes not only raw material production, but also the processing of cotton into the textile industry.

According to him, the Swiss ASKE company operates in the field of non-traditional agribusiness in Azerbaijan and has organized the production of asparagus and peanuts in a number of regions, including Aghstafa. The products were quickly introduced to local retail chains.

The company plans to establish large-scale peanut plantations, involve farmers in the process, and build a plant with an annual processing capacity of 100,000 tons. This initiative serves to form a value chain from production to processing and expand export-oriented production.

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