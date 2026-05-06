Azerbaijan advances 21 spots in Global Cybersecurity Ranking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan has significantly improved its international standing in cybersecurity, rising 21 places in the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI) and moving from 52nd to 31st place, Trend reports via the country’s Electronic Security Service.

Developed by the e-Governance Academy, the index is a global benchmark covering more than 100 countries and is considered one of the most reliable measures of national cybersecurity readiness. It evaluates not only technical capabilities, but also legal frameworks, governance structures, and overall national preparedness.

Azerbaijan’s score increased from 75.83 to 83.33 points, reflecting improvements across multiple areas. The NCSI assessment is based on 12 core categories and 49 indicators, including incident response capacity, national policy development, institutional strength, and international cooperation.

Officials said the country’s progress reflects targeted government policies aimed at strengthening cybersecurity, expanding the digital economy, and advancing e-governance systems. Increased state investment in cybersecurity, workforce training, and protection of critical information infrastructure were also cited as key drivers.

Authorities added that recent years have seen upgrades in national legislation, the creation of specialized cybersecurity institutions, and expanded international partnerships, all of which contributed to the country’s improved ranking.