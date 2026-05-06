Iran hopes for China's ongoing international and regional efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Iran hopes China will continue its effective role at the international and regional levels with the start of its presidency of the UN Security Council, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, Trend reports.

According to him, during China's presidency of the UN Security Council, constructive processes are expected to take place to strengthen international peace and security and prevent violations of the law.

Highlighting China's initiatives, efforts, and diplomatic processes in ending the U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes against Iran, as well as the Iran-U.S. talks mediated by Pakistan, Araghchi noted that Iran has shown its strength during the war and is fully prepared for any attack, as well as reflecting its seriousness at the diplomatic level.

At the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also commended Iran's efforts to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region and continue the diplomatic process, adding that China fully supports Iran's government and sovereignty.

Yi noted that China is against the continuation of the war because it has had negative consequences not only for Iran, but also for all countries and peoples in the region.

The Chinese foreign minister highlighted Chinese President Xi Jinping's four-point proposal for restoring lasting peace in the region and immediately ending the war, and said that China firmly supports resolving issues through diplomacy and negotiations.

The Iranian foreign minister visited Beijing on May 5.

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