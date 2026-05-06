Tajik ambassador highlights massive int'l engagement for Dushanbe summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Representatives from 46 countries and 39 international organizations and financial institutions have confirmed their participation in the 4th High-Level International Conference, which will be held in Dushanbe, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurahmon said, Trend reports

He made the remark at a briefing on preparations for the 4th International High-Level Conference within the framework of the ''International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” (2018–2028).

“Among the participants are high-ranking officials, including prime ministers, vice presidents, deputy secretaries-general of the UN, ministers, and ambassadors,” he said.

The ambassador noted that more than 2,500 delegates are expected to attend, which demonstrates the high level of international interest in the upcoming event.