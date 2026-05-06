Uzbekistan and Swiss Bank explore expanded co-op in reserve management

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 6. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan and Switzerland’s Zürcher Kantonalbank have explored prospects for expanding cooperation in international reserve management, foreign exchange and money market operations, gold trading, and professional training, Trend reports via the Uzbek Central Bank.

The discussions were held between representatives of the two institutions on the sidelines of the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The parties exchanged views on current trends in reserve management, including cash flow optimization, investment in new financial instruments, and the increasing significance of fixed-income securities.

They also reviewed the status of their ongoing cooperation, which has been in place since June 2019 and has evolved through regular institutional engagement and professional dialogue. This collaboration encompasses money market operations, precious metals trading, and currency transactions.

Representatives of Zuercher Kantonalbank emphasized the continued strategic importance of the money market as a primary area of collaboration. The discussions also covered potential areas for future cooperation, including gold trading, foreign exchange operations, and participation in professional training programs offered by the Swiss bank.