Azerbaijan and Moldova brainstorm expansion of economic synergy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The current status and future prospects of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova were examined during bilateral discussions, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The dialogue took place between First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev and Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova Sergiu Gherciu.

During the meeting, detailed information was presented regarding the priority sectors of the Azerbaijani economy. It was emphasized that the processing of agricultural products and the expansion of export-oriented production constitute key areas of focus. The Azerbaijani government provides state support to the agricultural sector through various mechanisms and actively promotes domestic products in international markets under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

The discussions also addressed the current dynamics and developmental trajectory of economic cooperation between the two countries. In particular, opportunities to strengthen collaboration in the production, processing, and export of agricultural goods, as well as in the food and chemical industries, were thoroughly considered.