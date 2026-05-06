Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye implement unique agro-insurance model – minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan have established a unique model of cooperation in the agrarian sector, forming a strategic "triangle" and implementing a joint agricultural insurance system, Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, told Trend on the sidelines of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum.

According to him, in this new phase, the nations have begun integrating their national insurance systems, thereby strengthening the agricultural sector’s resilience and the region’s food security.

The minister also noted that cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan has historically been at a high level.

"However, we are now expanding it, moving from a common system for managing crops and crop rotation to digitalization, as well as to agricultural financing, insurance systems, payment mechanisms, and subsidies.

We have studied the experience of digitizing Azerbaijan’s agricultural system and have already implemented some programs and software solutions in Uzbekistan.

We are particularly proud that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan have formed a sort of ‘triangle’ and implemented a crop insurance system. This is a unique model. We are currently integrating the crop insurance systems of the three countries,” he said.

Abdurakhmonov noted that this mechanism is being implemented in Uzbekistan for the first time, but could eventually be extended to other countries in the region.

"In addition to crop production, we are also collaborating on the diversification of hazelnut production in Uzbekistan. We have brought hazelnut genetic material there, and our research institutions are already working in this area.

In addition, we aim to develop cooperation in the field of tea cultivation, where Azerbaijan has experience. In the future, we plan to expand this area," the minister stated.

He emphasized that there are other areas of cooperation, including livestock farming and fisheries.

“The cotton sector is of great importance to Uzbekistan, and we are now also assisting Azerbaijan in the development of cotton farming. Several clusters and companies have already begun working with Azerbaijan in this area,” the minister concluded.