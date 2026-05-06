PASHA Bank opens registration for its internship program

PASHA Bank has launched registration for its “ZirvədəSən” internship program for students and graduates who aim to develop their careers, gain real work experience, and acquire results-oriented knowledge.



As part of the program, participants will gain hands-on experience in their chosen field and become closely familiar with the corporate work environment. The internship lasts 3 months, during which participants will receive training, mentorship support, and a monthly stipend. Those who complete the program will have the opportunity to build a career at PASHA Bank.

The application deadline is 15 May, 2026. Those who want to take the first step toward reaching the top in their careers can apply via the link.

Since its establishment, PASHA Bank has prioritized the development of human capital, knowledge sharing, and strengthening regional potential. The Bank will continue to implement initiatives that expand educational and career opportunities for young people.