Uzbekistan, Malaysia discuss cooperation in political, economic, and education fields

Photo: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan /X.com

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 6. Uzbekistan and Malaysia have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in political, economic, and educational spheres, with a focus on advancing bilateral relations to a new level, Trend reports.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister and Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education Zambry Abdul Kadir, who is visiting Tashkent.

The sides noted that the upcoming visit of a Malaysian delegation led by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, is expected to further contribute to strengthening Uzbekistan-Malaysia relations.

Both parties agreed to enrich political dialogue and expand economic cooperation, while also stepping up collaboration in education through concrete practical projects.