Azerbaijan and UK discuss issues on energy partnership agenda (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Issues on the agenda of the energy partnership were discussed between Azerbaijan and the UK, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

The discussion took place during the meeting between the Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the UK Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Fergus Auld in connection with the completion of his diplomatic activity.

The minister expressed his gratitude to Auld for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries, including energy cooperation, during his diplomatic service in Azerbaijan.

The meeting discussed the implementation of joint oil and gas and green energy projects, as well as cooperation with UK companies on green energy corridor projects. Satisfaction was expressed with the long-term energy partnership.

Besides, the meeting exchanged views on issues arising from the holding in Baku of the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and the UK.

During the conversation, the UK side was invited to participate in the events to be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week in an expanded format.

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