Poland sees growing potential for cooperation with Kazakhstan amid green transition - PAIH (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Poland sees growing potential for developing cooperation with Kazakhstan’s energy sector, particularly in the context of the energy transition and the deployment of green technologies, Julia Horodecka, Head of Polish Investment and Trade Agency’s Foreign Trade Office in Astana told Trend.

"We regard cooperation with Kazakhstan in the energy sector as highly promising. We see growing potential for its further development, particularly in the context of the energy transition and the implementation of green technologies. On 9 April 2026, the Poland–Kazakhstan Business Forum was held in Astana, attended by a large delegation of Polish companies, including winners of the Ministry of Climate and Environment’s ‘GreenEvo – Green Technology Accelerator’ project. This confirms the growing interest in cooperation in this area", she said.

Horodecka noted that the greatest interest is focused on solutions relating to energy efficiency, energy storage and the modernisation of energy infrastructure, as well as projects involving renewable energy sources, particularly wind and solar power.

She added that green tech is a significant and rapidly growing sector, including waste management and technologies related to water management. These sectors are becoming an increasingly important part of Kazakhstan’s environmental and energy transition.