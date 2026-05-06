ADB remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan's agri-food sector – Jiangfeng Zhang

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) remains committed to supporting the development of Azerbaijan’s agri-food sector through policy reforms, investments, and knowledge solutions, Jiangfeng Zhang, Director of ADB’s Agriculture, Food, Nature and Rural Development Sector Office, said during the Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that this vision considers agriculture as a modern sector based on innovation, which is increasingly shaped by digital technologies, artificial intelligence, climate action and smart policy choices.

"We are at a turning point. Globally, our food systems are facing serious pressures, from climate change to market volatility. At the same time, we are witnessing a technological renaissance. From AI-powered decision-making tools to digital public services, the tools we need to address these challenges are now within our reach. The key question before us is not whether these transformations will happen, but how we shape them strategically, inclusively, and responsibly.

We see Azerbaijan not only as a beneficiary of innovation, but also as a regional leader, particularly in the integration of climate action, digital technologies, and market-oriented agriculture. The Asian Development Bank remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan’s agri-food sector through policy reforms, investments, knowledge solutions, and regional cooperation," he said.