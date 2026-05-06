Azerbaijan highlights critical challenge from climate risks for food safety and economic stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Climate risks are becoming a very serious challenge for food security and economic stability, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev, said at the Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, in recent years, the nature of climate and weather events around the world has changed.

"Previously, these events were more local and seasonal in nature. Today, the situation has changed," he explained.

Babayev noted that climate events are occurring more frequently, with stronger hurricanes, longer-lasting droughts, and large-scale floods.

"Climate change is changing not only the intensity of these events, but also the timing of their occurrence. According to statistics from the World Meteorological Organization, the number of weather and climate-related disasters has increased by about 5 times over the past 30 years. Floods have become one of the most widespread and impactful natural disasters. More than 4,700 flood events have been recorded in 168 countries.

These events affected more than 3.2 billion people. The total economic damage is $1.3 trillion. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, natural disasters have caused more than $3 trillion in damage to agriculture over the past 30 years. This represents more than about $100 billion in losses annually. This fact once again shows that climate risks are becoming a very serious challenge for food security and economic stability," the official added.

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