Iran highlights interest in expanding cooperation with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Iran is interested in continuing its strategic partnership and cooperation with China in the new circumstances even more strongly, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran considers China a strategic partner and close friend. Within the framework of strategic cooperation between Iran and China, the friendship and development of comprehensive relations between the two countries continue on the basis of mutual respect and trust.

Araghchi noted that the implementation of bilateral agreements between the two countries in various fields, including the economy and trade, is of great importance.

The Iranian foreign minister visited Beijing on May 5.