Kazakhstan, China to strengthen investment protection framework

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 6. The Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan (the lower house) has ratified the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of China on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, Trend reports via the Mazhilis .

The agreement, signed on June 16, 2025 in Astana, aims to create favorable conditions for investment activities, stimulate the inflow of foreign direct investment, and enhance the economic well-being of both countries.

The document covers key provisions, including the definition of core terms such as “investments” and “covered investments,” as well as the provision of national treatment to investors and their investments. It also guarantees most-favored-nation treatment and ensures fair and equitable treatment, full protection, and security of investments.

In addition, the agreement provides for non-discriminatory treatment in cases of losses caused by armed conflicts or civil unrest, transparency of legislation, and access to regulatory acts. It also establishes mechanisms for the settlement of investment and interstate disputes.

Under the agreement, neither party is allowed to expropriate or nationalize investments, except under legally defined conditions, on a non-discriminatory basis, and with mandatory compensation. The document also foresees consultations and arbitration procedures for dispute resolution.