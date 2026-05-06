Uzbekistan, Serbia move to deepen co-op across trade and investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 6. Uzbekistan and Serbia have discussed prospects for further strengthening political dialogue and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and key economic sectors, Trend reports.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tashkent.

The two parties emphasized the need to expand trade and economic collaboration, advance investment projects, and deepen cooperation in transport, industry, tourism, as well as cultural and humanitarian domains.

They highlighted the significance of maintaining close and systematic engagement between the foreign ministries of both countries, including the further activation of political consultation mechanisms and the promotion of new joint initiatives.

Particular attention was devoted to ensuring the effective implementation of agreements concluded at the highest level and to preparing for forthcoming high-level visits.

Uzbekistan described Serbia as a reliable partner in Europe, expressing confidence that the current momentum in bilateral relations would contribute to elevating cooperation to a new level.