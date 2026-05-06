Tajikistan highly values Azerbaijan’s role in water cooperation - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Tajikistan highly values its cooperation with Azerbaijan and the latter’s participation in joint efforts toward sustainable water resource management, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurahmon, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at a briefing on preparations for the 4th International High-Level Conference in Dushanbe within the framework of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” (2018–2028).

According to him, the upcoming conference in Dushanbe is intended to serve as an important platform for developing practical solutions, strengthening partnerships, and mobilizing international efforts.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the joint efforts of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan will contribute to achieving common goals in the water sector.