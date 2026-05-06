Azerbaijan enriches discussion at International Transport Forum – SecGen

LEIPZIG, Germany, May 6. Azerbaijan has enriched the discussion at the International Transport Forum (ITF) by bringing a non-Western perspective to transport issues and enhancing the participation of non-European countries, ITF Secretary General Young-Tae Kim said at a press conference during the organization's summit in Leipzig, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Azerbaijan was the first country from the Central Asian region to lead this platform. We have always received many cases from the Western European side, but thanks to the Azerbaijani chairmanship, we were able to consider the same issues in a different context. This has truly enriched our discussions. I was very pleased and always felt full support from the Azerbaijani side," Kim stated.

The International Transport Forum Summit, which is the world's largest annual gathering of transport ministers, opened today at the Leipzig Congress Center. More than 1,200 delegates from over 80 countries, including ministers, financiers, heads of international organizations, business representatives, and experts, are participating in the event.

This year, participants are discussing the financing of sustainable transport.