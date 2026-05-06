Azerbaijan, Türkiye chart path for deeper economic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. An exchange of views was conducted regarding the current state of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as potential avenues for their further expansion, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

The discussion took place at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli and Metin Çelik, Chairman of the Isparta Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Türkiye.

The meeting focused on the current dynamics of economic and trade relations between the two countries and explored opportunities for their enhancement. Both parties underscored the importance of further strengthening business ties between these brotherly nations.

Discussions encompassed prospects for cooperation in key sectors, including industry, agriculture, and tourism, as well as broader areas of mutual interest. The participants also highlighted opportunities to reinforce collaboration among entrepreneurs and facilitate the implementation of joint projects.

The parties emphasized that such high-level meetings play a critical role in deepening the economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, promoting mutual investment, and fostering the development of new areas of cooperation.